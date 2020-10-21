Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

