Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €241.85 ($284.52).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEURV. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.