Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.30

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $624.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.