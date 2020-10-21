Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Up 126.7% Over Last Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 126.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $64,856.71 and $5,590.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Naviaddress is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

