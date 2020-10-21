Nervos Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.94 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $85.80 million and $6.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000625 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 29,439,563,509 coins and its circulating supply is 21,102,250,148 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

