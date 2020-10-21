Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $74,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,594. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

