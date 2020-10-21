Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN) Trading Down 9.5%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 1,182,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 475,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Netfin Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netfin Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) by 165.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Netfin Acquisition worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netfin Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFIN)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

