Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $670.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $670.00 price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.65.

NFLX stock traded down $33.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.66. The stock had a trading volume of 513,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,095. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

