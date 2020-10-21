Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $615.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.65.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $33.29 on Wednesday, hitting $492.13. 497,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,095. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.05 and its 200 day moving average is $466.97. Netflix has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

