NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 54.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.