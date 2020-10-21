NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $297.68. 1,948,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.51 and its 200-day moving average is $262.01. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

