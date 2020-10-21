Noodles & Co (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

