North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.50 million.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.