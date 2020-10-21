North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

