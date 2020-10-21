Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. 1,823,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

