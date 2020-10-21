NULS (NULS) Price Down 6.9% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, NULS has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00235565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.01293950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00144132 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,373,236 coins and its circulating supply is 99,296,337 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

