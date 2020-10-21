Opus One Resources Inc. (OOR.V) (CVE:OOR) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Opus One Resources Inc. (OOR.V) (CVE:OOR) fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 314,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 94,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Opus One Resources Inc. (OOR.V) (CVE:OOR)

Opus One Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties primarily in Canada. It explores for gold and base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Northern Abitibi project that consists of Vezza Extension, Vezza North, and Bachelor Extension properties located in the Abitibi region of Quebec; and the Courville project situated in Courville Township, Quebec.

