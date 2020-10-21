Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 12567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.46. The company has a market cap of $13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

