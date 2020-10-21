Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.18

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1032200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

About Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.