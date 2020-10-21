Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of OSK opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.