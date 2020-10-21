Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

