Own Tops 1-Day Volume of $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Own Profile

CHX is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

