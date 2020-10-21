Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 372,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,184. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

