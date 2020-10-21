Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 23,428 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Vistra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 78,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

