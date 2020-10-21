Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,547 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $384.44. 17,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,889. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $409.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

