Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 67,726 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $163,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE AN traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. 59,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.