Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $4,926,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 71.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,073. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.