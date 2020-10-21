Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. TIAA FSB grew its position in General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,475,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

