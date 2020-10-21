Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $23,846,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 43.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 116.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 49.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 11,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,408. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

