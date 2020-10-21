Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Switch worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,259. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.