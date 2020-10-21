Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,413 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.31. 2,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,633. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.35.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

