Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,151 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 177.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Nucor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 35,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.