Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,482 Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $92,838,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 408,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market cap of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.