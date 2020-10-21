Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,402,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,282,000 after buying an additional 248,504 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,281. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

