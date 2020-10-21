Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,009 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

ADP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.04. 20,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,274. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

