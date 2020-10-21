Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 70.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $693.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.82.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

