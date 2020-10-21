Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,949 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

