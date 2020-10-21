Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,574 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

MCO stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.15. 11,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.