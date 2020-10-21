Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 31,466 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 631,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 15,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

