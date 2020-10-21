Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,882 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.13. 20,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,626. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

