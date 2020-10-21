Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,290,186 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,290,186 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,749,050 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 737,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 554,758 shares during the period. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

