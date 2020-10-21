Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,295 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.32. 31,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

