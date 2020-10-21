Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,338 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. 44,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

