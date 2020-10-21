Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

