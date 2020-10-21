Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,960. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.