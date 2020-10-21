Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Pampa Energía from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 51.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 6.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

