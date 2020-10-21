Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.07 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 661 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $86,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,813.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

