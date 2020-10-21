Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.07 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

