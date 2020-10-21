Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.