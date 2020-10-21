People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.60 Million

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce sales of $498.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.70 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $454.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.